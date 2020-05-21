Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kikkeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They graduated from Kempegowda Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kikkeri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pain Solutions3865 Childress Ave Ste A, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 681-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Pain Solutions3931 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste D, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (972) 681-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kikkeri?
Dr. Kikkeri is very nice, knowledgeable and has great bedside manner! Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish
- 1396745311
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Kempegowda Inst Med Scis
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kikkeri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kikkeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kikkeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kikkeri works at
Dr. Kikkeri has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kikkeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kikkeri speaks Hindi, Kannada and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kikkeri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kikkeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kikkeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kikkeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.