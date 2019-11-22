Dr. Nagaraj Gabbur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabbur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagaraj Gabbur, MD
Overview
Dr. Nagaraj Gabbur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Gabbur works at
Locations
-
1
NSUH - Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4435
-
2
Renaissance Health Care Network215 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027 Directions (212) 491-2400
-
3
Lenox Hill Hospital215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-8000
-
4
Women's Comprehensive Health Center1554 Northern Blvd Fl 5, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 390-9242
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabbur?
The best doctor in the world he delivered all 3 of my kids, i relocated to Florida and im coming all the way to NYC for him to deliver my baby.
About Dr. Nagaraj Gabbur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568458750
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabbur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabbur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabbur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabbur works at
Dr. Gabbur has seen patients for Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabbur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabbur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabbur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabbur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabbur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.