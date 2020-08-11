Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagajothi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dover, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Nagajothi works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Cancer Center of Union300 Medical Park Dr, Dover, OH 44622 Directions (330) 364-0895
-
2
Tricounty Hematology & Oncology Associates Inc.7337 Caritas Cir NW, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 478-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Twin City Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagajothi?
Excellent every time. I was diagnosed with NSCSlung cancer in Feb. 2017 - Dr. N, Julie, the entire staff is like family, caring, informative, watchful of my overall health, discusses with my pulmonologist re: test results - I was blessed to be directed to Dr. Nag and I won't go elsewhere - no reason, I am extremely confident in the care, consultations and services received each week.
About Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780612333
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Mc
- Wayne State U - Sinai Grace Hosp
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagajothi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagajothi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagajothi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagajothi works at
Dr. Nagajothi has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagajothi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagajothi speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagajothi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagajothi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagajothi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagajothi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.