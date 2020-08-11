Overview

Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dover, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Nagajothi works at Regional Cancer Center of Union in Dover, OH with other offices in Massillon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.