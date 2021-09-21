Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagalakshmi Shetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nagalakshmi Shetty, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ.
Dr. Shetty works at
Locations
Manahawkin1322 ROUTE 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-4178Monday9:30am - 5:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nagalakshmi Shetty, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shetty has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.