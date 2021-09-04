Dr. Nagakrishnal Nachimuthu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachimuthu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagakrishnal Nachimuthu, MD
Dr. Nagakrishnal Nachimuthu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Livingston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX.
Dr. Nachimuthu works at
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group601 Ogletree Dr Ste D, Livingston, TX 77351 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
She and her entire staff were caring and hospitable. She was also very thorough. I was recommended to her by nurses at the hospital who had first-hand knowledge of her.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073892048
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
Dr. Nachimuthu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nachimuthu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nachimuthu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachimuthu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachimuthu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nachimuthu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nachimuthu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.