Overview

Dr. Nagakrishna Reddy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.



Dr. Reddy works at New Braunfels OB/GYN in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.