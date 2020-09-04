Dr. Nagakrishna Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagakrishna Reddy, MD
Dr. Nagakrishna Reddy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.
New Braunfels OB-GYN2115 Stephens Pl Ste 1210, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 626-6810Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
When I had to change doctors cause of insurance,Dr reddys office was quick an prompt an polite in assisting me with my severe issues.Her staff is amazing an manager monica.. dr reddy is the most sweetest doctor i have ever met.Took her time and answered all questions my husband an i had.She took care of me 100 percent an more.Would definitely recommend her to others.
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
