Overview

Dr. Naga Lakshmana Nidadavolu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College|University of Health Science / Siddhartha Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Nidadavolu works at Florida Institute of Neurology in Clermont, FL with other offices in Saint Cloud, FL, Poinciana, FL and Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.