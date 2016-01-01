Overview

Dr. Naga Komati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra U and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Komati works at Modern Nephrology & Transplant, LLC (West Orange) in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Secondary Renovascular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.