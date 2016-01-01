Dr. Komati accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naga Komati, MD
Overview
Dr. Naga Komati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra U and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Komati works at
Locations
Modern Nephrology & Transplant767 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 992-9022
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naga Komati, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1902014525
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Andhra U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komati has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Komati speaks Hindi and Telugu.
Dr. Komati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komati.
