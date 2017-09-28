Dr. Naftoli Neuburger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naftoli Neuburger, MD
Dr. Naftoli Neuburger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Naftoli Neuburger MD PC1469 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 438-9333
- 2 1332 E 23RD ST, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 438-9333
- Maimonides Medical Center
Dr Neuburger is an excellent diagnostician and will go the extra mile to make sure that all is okay in case of any emergency that may come up. Very caring and thorough as well
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Neuburger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuburger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuburger has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuburger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neuburger speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuburger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuburger.
