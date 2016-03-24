Overview

Dr. Naftaly Attias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Attias works at Dignity Health Medical Group Chandler Orthopedics in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.