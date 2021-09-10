See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Nafiseh Hashemi, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nafiseh Hashemi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Dr. Hashemi works at Hashemi Eye Care in Encino, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Paralytic Strabismus and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Arasheben Medical Inc
    5353 Balboa Blvd Ste 110, Encino, CA 91316
    Advanced Eye Surgery clinic
    5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 209, Encino, CA 91316
    Advanced Eye surgery clinic
    240 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 250, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Paralytic Strabismus
Visual Field Defects
Stye
Paralytic Strabismus
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



  • View other providers who treat Stye
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2021
    First visit today. A very thorough exam. Clear explanations. She discovered conditions that the other ophthalmologists didn't find. She gave a very clear description of possible reasons for my vision problems. She arranged for blood tests, cat scan, and follow up appointments right away. So far I am very pleased with Dr. Hashemi and her staff.
    Ann — Sep 10, 2021
    Ophthalmology
    25 years of experience
    English, Persian
    1619264645
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nafiseh Hashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hashemi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hashemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hashemi has seen patients for Stye, Paralytic Strabismus and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashemi on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashemi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

