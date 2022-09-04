Overview

Dr. Nafees Saifee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Saifee works at Nafees Saifee MD in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.