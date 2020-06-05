Dr. Nafea Zayouna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zayouna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nafea Zayouna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Pioneer Medical Associates15945 19 Mile Rd Ste 204, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions
Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-3000
Zahra Moattari MD29111 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-2097
Pioneer Medical Associates PC27560 HOOVER RD, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 286-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
He is nice and very competent. We like him very much. He’s helped 97 year old mom with her gastric issues.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1285968446
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Zayouna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zayouna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zayouna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zayouna has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zayouna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zayouna speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zayouna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zayouna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zayouna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zayouna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.