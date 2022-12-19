Overview

Dr. Naeem Tahirkheli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS PAKISTAN KARACHI and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Tahirkheli works at Anti-coagulation Clinic - Oklahoma Heart Hospital South Medical Office Building in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Shawnee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac Imaging and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.