Overview

Dr. Naeem Siddiqi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Siddiqi works at Visalia Health Care Center in Visalia, CA with other offices in Farmersville, CA, Madera, CA and Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.