Dr. Naeem Sarfraz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Sarfraz works at Bridgeport Office in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.