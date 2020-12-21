Dr. Naeem Sarfraz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarfraz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naeem Sarfraz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naeem Sarfraz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Sarfraz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Medicine Department2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-5708MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarfraz?
There's no words to explain how straight to the point and thorough this doctor is and NEVER rushed ever. He get's to the route of the problem and after having unnecessary procedures, multiple surgeries over the past 10 years (I'm only 30) he FINALLY figured out what the cause of all my symptoms were. Every single office staff including the front desk are so empathetic, NEVER rush you out of the office nor off the phone. MULTIPLE times I have called asking to come in sooner and they get me in the SAME exact day and ask me what time I can come in. I have never witnessed this level of concern from an ENTIRE doctors office in my life. Thank you Dr. Sarfraz for saving my life and for founding medical problems that all my other specialists couldn't find.
About Dr. Naeem Sarfraz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760427033
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Med Center
- Mayo Hospital
- King Edward Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarfraz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarfraz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarfraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarfraz works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarfraz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarfraz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarfraz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarfraz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.