Dr. Naeem Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naeem Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naeem Rahman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Rahman works at
Locations
-
1
Kingston Urology111 Marys Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 437-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahman?
Dr. Rahman is an excellent urologist. He is personable, professional and explains everything in detail about my medical conditions. I highly recommend Dr. Rahman for an urology issues.
About Dr. Naeem Rahman, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1366536245
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.