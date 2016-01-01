Overview

Dr. Naeem Pervaiz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. Pervaiz works at NAEEM PERVAIZ MD PC in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.