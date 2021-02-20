Dr. Naeem Lughmani, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lughmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naeem Lughmani, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naeem Lughmani, MB BS is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Napoleon, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ayub Med Coll and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center and Henry County Hospital.
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology1600 E Riverview Ave, Napoleon, OH 43545 Directions (419) 479-5392Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Institute of Sleep Medicine1232 Race Rd Ste 303, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 238-1673
Institute of Sleep Medicine7600 Osler Dr Ste 401, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 238-1673
Toledo Clinic Incorporated7135 Sylvania Ave Ste 2A, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 479-5392
Naeem A Lughmani MD725 S Shoop Ave Ste 104, Wauseon, OH 43567 Directions (419) 479-5392
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- Henry County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for at least 8 years. I don't remember exactly when I began seeing him. When I first began seeing him there were long waiting periods. Then when he got a nurse practitioner this was no longer a problem. There was a period of time when there was a lot of staff changes, possibly due to a location change. Dr. Lughmani himself has been an excellent and knowledgeable doctor. I haven't experienced any problems with long wait times or noticed significant staff changes in the past couple of years. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Naeem Lughmani, MB BS
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1013915263
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Greater Baltimore MC
- Howard U Hosp
- Ayub Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lughmani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lughmani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lughmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lughmani speaks Urdu.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lughmani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lughmani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lughmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lughmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.