Dr. Naeem Lughmani, MB BS is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Napoleon, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ayub Med Coll and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center and Henry County Hospital.



Dr. Lughmani works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Napoleon, OH with other offices in Rosedale, MD, Towson, MD, Sylvania, OH and Wauseon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.