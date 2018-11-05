Overview

Dr. Naeem Hashmi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Hashmi works at Bay Area Sleep and Breathing Solutions in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.