See All Nephrologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Naeem Haider, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Naeem Haider, MD

Nephrology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Naeem Haider, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Allama Igbal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Haider works at Nephrology Group of Northeast Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Group of Northeast Florida
    4131 University Blvd S Ste 6, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 637-7455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haider?

    Feb 03, 2022
    There are not enough words to describe Dr. Haider. He is by far the BEST nephrologist you will find in the Jacksonville, FL area. He's been my nephrologist for about 14 years. I am truly blessed to have such an unprecedented physician in my life. God did not make a mistake when he assigned Dr. Haider as my healthcare provider. Dr. Haider has extensive knowledge about kidney disease and all connective organs involved with the kidneys. He's very attentive to improving your health, and he takes the time to listen to your concerns and questions, then he addresses them with honesty. You will never leave his presence feeling unsure of your healthcare needs. He is kind, patient, and compassionate with his patients. He truly cares. He has phenomenal bed-side manners while in the hospital and his office. His staff is professional and very kind. They promptly address your concerns. I would definitely recommend Dr. Haider to anyone who is in search of an insightful kidney doctor.
    J. Sudler — Feb 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naeem Haider, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Naeem Haider, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haider to family and friends

    Dr. Haider's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haider

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Naeem Haider, MD.

    About Dr. Naeem Haider, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811924210
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Jacksonville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Luke's Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke's Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Allama Igbal Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naeem Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haider works at Nephrology Group of Northeast Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Haider’s profile.

    Dr. Haider has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Naeem Haider, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.