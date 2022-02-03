Dr. Naeem Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naeem Haider, MD
Dr. Naeem Haider, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Allama Igbal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Nephrology Group of Northeast Florida4131 University Blvd S Ste 6, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 637-7455
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
There are not enough words to describe Dr. Haider. He is by far the BEST nephrologist you will find in the Jacksonville, FL area. He's been my nephrologist for about 14 years. I am truly blessed to have such an unprecedented physician in my life. God did not make a mistake when he assigned Dr. Haider as my healthcare provider. Dr. Haider has extensive knowledge about kidney disease and all connective organs involved with the kidneys. He's very attentive to improving your health, and he takes the time to listen to your concerns and questions, then he addresses them with honesty. You will never leave his presence feeling unsure of your healthcare needs. He is kind, patient, and compassionate with his patients. He truly cares. He has phenomenal bed-side manners while in the hospital and his office. His staff is professional and very kind. They promptly address your concerns. I would definitely recommend Dr. Haider to anyone who is in search of an insightful kidney doctor.
- Nephrology
- English, Persian
- 1811924210
- University Of Jacksonville
- St Luke's Hospital Center
- St Luke's Hospital Center
- Allama Igbal Medical College
- Nephrology
