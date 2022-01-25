Dr. Naeem Akhtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naeem Akhtar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naeem Akhtar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Akhtar works at
Locations
-
1
California Gastroenterology Associates451 E Almond Ave Ste 105, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 673-4000
-
2
California Colon and Rectal Cancer Screening LLC7121 N Whitney Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 299-9395
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akhtar?
Doctor Akhtar, before procedure asked what problems , he wanted to be well informed with my symptoms,
About Dr. Naeem Akhtar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1831291863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Akhtar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhtar works at
Dr. Akhtar has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akhtar speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.