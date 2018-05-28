Overview

Dr. Nadya Wayment, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wayment works at Tanner Clinic - East Layton in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.