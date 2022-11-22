Dr. Hamid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nady Hamid, MD
Overview
Dr. Nady Hamid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Hamid works at
Locations
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2000
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 323-2776
Orthocarolina2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2225
Orthocarolina PA5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (980) 299-4895
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2776
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
First things first. Dr. Hamid was on time. His examination of our son’s elbow was or seemed very thorough, based on past experiences. He listened, checked, listened checked. Listened meaning-the history, documented, investigated further, and repeated. He set a path and has followed up. Outstanding experience.
About Dr. Nady Hamid, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1316077134
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Orthopedic Surgery
