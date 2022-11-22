See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Nady Hamid, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (109)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Nady Hamid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Hamid works at OrthoCarolina Hand Center in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina Research Institute
    1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2000
  2. 2
    Atrium Health Pineville
    10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2776
  3. 3
    Orthocarolina
    2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2225
  4. 4
    Orthocarolina PA
    5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 299-4895
  5. 5
    Carolinas Medical Center-mercy
    2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Joint Pain
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Nady Hamid, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1316077134
    • 1316077134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education
    Orthopedic Surgery
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamid works at OrthoCarolina Hand Center in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hamid’s profile.

    Dr. Hamid has seen patients for Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

