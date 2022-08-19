See All General Surgeons in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Nadra Moulayes, DO

General Surgery
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nadra Moulayes, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. 

Dr. Moulayes works at St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph's Health Medical Pavilion - Breast Surgery
    234 Hamburg Tpke Ste 204, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 310-0315
  2. 2
    St Josephs Regional Medical Center
    11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2270
  3. 3
    Acupuncture To Serenity LLC
    1135 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2196
  4. 4
    St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    224 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 942-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nadra Moulayes, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821226242
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.