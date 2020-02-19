See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Nadiv Samimi, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (72)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Nadiv Samimi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Drexel U Coll of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Sherman Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Samimi works at Pain and Healing Institute in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Radiology Medical Group
    455 N Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 856-9488
  2. 2
    www.painandhealing.com
    1964 Westwood Blvd Ste 435, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 856-9488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Sherman Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 19, 2020
    Dr. Nadiv Samimi is one of my all time favorite doctors. He is very understanding, caring and knowledgeable. He is the only doctor I have been to that was able to get to the root of my back problems and devolop a treatment plan that works. I have enjoyed having him as my doctor. He has a great sense of humor. The staff is great as well.
    Lisa M. Scott — Feb 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nadiv Samimi, MD
    About Dr. Nadiv Samimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730316548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedar-Sinai
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Drexel U Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadiv Samimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samimi has seen patients for Spondylitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Samimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samimi.

