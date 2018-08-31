Overview

Dr. Nadir Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Ali works at Heart Physicians of Clear Lake in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.