Overview

Dr. Nadir Adam, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Adam works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

