Dr. Nadine Schwartz, MD

Pediatrics
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nadine Schwartz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH
    555 S 18th St Ste 3D, Columbus, OH 43205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Nationwide Children's Hospital
    700 Childrens Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 722-2000
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Nadine Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164459624
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Amherst College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
