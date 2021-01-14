See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Nadine Salle, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nadine Salle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Salle works at MEDICINE PEDIATRICS ASSOCIATES in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medicine Pediatrics Associates LLC
    Medicine Pediatrics Associates LLC
550 S Beretania St Ste 502, Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 521-9404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Asthma
Nasopharyngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Nasopharyngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hip Sprain
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sunburn
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Excellent service! Highly recommended pediatrician.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nadine Salle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730125543
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadine Salle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salle works at MEDICINE PEDIATRICS ASSOCIATES in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Salle’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Salle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

