Dr. Nadine Pappas, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nadine Pappas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Pappas works at Andreas Savopoulos, M.D., St. Michael's Medical Center, Newark, N.J. in Newark, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Connie Dwyer Breast Center
    111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 388-2191
    Nadine C Pappas MD
    567 Franklin Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 844-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy

Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Nadine Pappas, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215984141
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj University Hospital
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadine Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

