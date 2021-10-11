Dr. Nadine Montemarano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montemarano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadine Montemarano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadine Montemarano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Maimonides Hosp Med Ctr
Dr. Montemarano works at
Locations
1
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
2
Maimonides Medical Center953 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7712
3
Monogram Medical1913 Avenue Z, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 934-6661
4
Maimonides Medical Center9101 4th Ave Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-2009
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful clinician, diagnostician, and truly a lifesaver. A+! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Nadine Montemarano, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
- 1497045967
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Hosp Med Ctr
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
