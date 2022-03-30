Overview

Dr. Nadine Mikhaeel-Kamel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mansoura U Fac Med and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Mikhaeel-Kamel works at Cypress Hematology & Oncology in Denver, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.