Dr. Nadine Mikhaeel-Kamel, MD

Hematology
4 (22)
35 years of experience
Dr. Nadine Mikhaeel-Kamel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mansoura U Fac Med and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Mikhaeel-Kamel works at Cypress Hematology & Oncology in Denver, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Denver
    2555 S Downing St Ste 240, Denver, CO 80210 (303) 715-7030
    Portercare Adventist Health System
    9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 215, Parker, CO 80138 (303) 269-4420

Hospital Affiliations
  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Based on 22 ratings
    Mar 30, 2022
    Dr Michael was very nice, explained everything I needed to know. I never felt rushed, She is awesome!
    Mary V McGrath — Mar 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nadine Mikhaeel-Kamel, MD
    About Dr. Nadine Mikhaeel-Kamel, MD

    • Hematology
    • 35 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1316085939
    Education & Certifications

    Hematology/ Oncology University Of Colorado
    Staten Island University Hospital
    Staten Island U Hosp-Suny
    Mansoura U Fac Med
