Dr. Nadine Azzi, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Nadine Azzi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Azzi works at Professional Health Care Pinlls in Saint Petersburg, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Petersburg Gastroenterology Associates LLC
    1839 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    About Dr. Nadine Azzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1891925301
    • 1891925301
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azzi works at Professional Health Care Pinlls in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Azzi’s profile.

    Dr. Azzi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.