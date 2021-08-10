Dr. Acri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadine Acri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nadine Acri, MD is a Dermatologist in Nottingham, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Acri Dermatology P.A.8100 Sandpiper Cir Ste 208, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 931-2274
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Acri, Is a thorough dermatologist. She examines every part of your body and documents all suspicious areas. I went to her for 20 years but unfortunately I had to move out of state. I would recommend her to anyone.
- 26 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Acri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
