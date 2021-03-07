Overview

Dr. Nadim Zyadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Zyadeh works at Adult/Pediatric Allergy Assocs in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.