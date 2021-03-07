Dr. Nadim Zyadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zyadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadim Zyadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadim Zyadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
1
Adult & Pediatric Allergy Associates PC2236 W Bethany Home Rd Ste 2, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 812-3395
2
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-1510MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 5815 N Black Canyon Hwy Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 973-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been an ongoing patient of Dr. Zyadeh for many years. He has been beyond wonderful for me and for my U.C. I find he is very detailed with the information he is relaying and is understanding to my questions and concerns. I have always had excellent office visits with the staff, they have also been helpful and caring. I will continue to refer Dr. Zyadeh to anyone with G.I. troubles. I personally feel very fortunate to have a doctor like him caring for my disease/my health. In the 22 years of having U.C. I have never been in remission as much as I have been until being under his care. I truly feel he has made a major difference in my life as well as the lives of my loved ones. I hope this positive review will help others in their decision making when choosing a gastroenterologist. CMN Phx,AZ
About Dr. Nadim Zyadeh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1609877935
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zyadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zyadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zyadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zyadeh works at
Dr. Zyadeh has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zyadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zyadeh speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zyadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zyadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zyadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zyadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.