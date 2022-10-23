Overview

Dr. Nadim Zacca, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Zacca works at NADIM M ZACCA MD PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.