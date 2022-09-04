Dr. Nadim Ramadan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramadan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadim Ramadan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadim Ramadan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Ramadan works at
Locations
-
1
Reconstructive foot surgeon,LLC234 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 701-0252
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramadan?
Dr. Ramadan is a one-of-a-kind surgeon. What a true healer he is. Dr. Ned is the kindest, most professional, highly skilled surgeon ever. I cannot say enough good about him and his staff. 5 plus stars for Dr. Ned!
About Dr. Nadim Ramadan, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic, French and German
- 1346334646
Education & Certifications
- West Haven VA Hosp
- Connecticut Foot Surgery Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Monmouth University
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramadan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramadan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramadan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramadan works at
Dr. Ramadan has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramadan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramadan speaks Arabic, Arabic, French and German.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramadan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramadan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramadan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramadan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.