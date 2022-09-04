Overview

Dr. Nadim Ramadan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Ramadan works at Reconstructive foot surgeon,LLC in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.