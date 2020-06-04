Dr. Nadim Nasir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadim Nasir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadim Nasir, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Nasir works at
Locations
-
1
6560 Fannin St Ste 6206560 Fannin St Ste 620, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2174
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasir?
Explained procedure thoroughly. Excellent in his field.
About Dr. Nadim Nasir, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1952364788
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasir works at
Dr. Nasir has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.