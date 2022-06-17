Dr. Nadim Hawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadim Hawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nadim Hawa, MD is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery Aagl Gw|Advanced Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery Aagl Gw|The George Washington University Hospital|The George Washington University Hospital
Dr. Hawa works at
-
1
Capital Women's Care19450 Deerfield Ave Ste 460, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 385-0733Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan

Dr. Hawa is an amazing doctor and even more amazing person. I just went through my first pregnancy and almost want another ASAP just to visit Dr. Hawa and his staff more regularly. My pregnancy ended up being a high risk pregnancy due to very high blood pressure which caused multiple hospital visits for extra monitoring. I should have definitely felt nervous/scared being a first time mama but actually felt a lot of comfort from Dr. Hawa. His care for my and my baby I was carrying always came first in every appointment. I’ll be a patient for life!
- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- English
- 1932376290
- George Washington University Hospital|George Washington University Hospital|The George Washington University Hospital
Dr. Hawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.