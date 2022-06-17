Overview

Dr. Nadim Hawa, MD is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery at The George Washington University Hospital



Dr. Hawa works at Capital Women's Care in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.