Dr. Nadim Hallal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadim Hallal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Hallal works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Orthopedics and Sports Med6355 Walker Ln Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 797-6980
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Hallal by my first doctor at Inova Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. I was seen by Dr. Hallal within a week of being referred to him. At the first appointment, he said i am confirming what my partner said to you. That I was a candidate for Total Knee Replacement. I was immediately scheduled for surgery within my schedule and not the doctors. Dr Hallal was great and did an excellent job on my surgery. I had complications with the pain management and he was there until we found the right set of meds that would help with the pain. He kept me longer in the hospital to make sure I responded to the meds well before going home. After I got home, I still had swelling which was concerning he ordered and ultrasound to rule out a blood clot. No matter when I call the office the front desk associate and the nurse go above and beyond to get you comfortable and moving again. I highly recommend Dr Hallal.
About Dr. Nadim Hallal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1689898066
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical System
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hallal works at
