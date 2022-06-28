Overview

Dr. Nadim Geloo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.



Dr. Geloo works at Virginia Heart - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.