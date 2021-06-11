Overview

Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UC San Diego|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Bikhazi works at Ogden Clinic - North - General Surgery in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.