Overview

Dr. Nadim Al-Mubarak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.