Dr. Nadia Weber, DDS
Dr. Nadia Weber, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodbury, MN.
Commerce429 Commerce Dr Ste 400, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 760-7869
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Marrisa the hygienist did a great job.
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber speaks Arabic.
252 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.