Dr. Nadia Urato, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
2 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nadia Urato, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Urato works at Satya Sarasota Dermatology in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Satya Sarasota Dermatology
    3231 Gulf Gate Dr Ste 105, Sarasota, FL 34231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 263-8866
  2. 2
    Framingham Dermatology
    761 Worcester Rd Ste 331, Framingham, MA 01701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 644-0040
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emerson Hospital
  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (14)
    May 24, 2022
    It’s been a while but I recall thinking the front desk person was unprofessional. The Doctor was not pushing any drugs or therapy on me, just a few photos and a wait and watch approach which I appreciated.
    — May 24, 2022
    About Dr. Nadia Urato, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841289519
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center For Dermatology
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
