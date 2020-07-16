Overview

Dr. Nadia Sherline, MD is a Dermatologist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sherline works at Internal Medicine of Greater New Haven Hr. LLC in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Itchy Skin and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.