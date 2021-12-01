Dr. Nadia Sadik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Sadik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadia Sadik, MD is a Pulmonologist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Cape Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Atlantic Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates PA741 S 2nd Ave Ste A, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 748-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Cape Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sadik is very thorough and cares about your overall well-being. She does not rush you during appointments and ensures all of your questions are answered prior to leaving. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Nadia Sadik, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1295791861
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadik has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.