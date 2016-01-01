Dr. Nadia Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Pierre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadia Pierre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Locations
Premier Obstetrics and Gynecology of Palm Beach12983 Southern Blvd Ste 201 Bldg 4, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nadia Pierre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Haitian Creole
- 1093711004
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierre speaks Creole, French and Haitian Creole.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.