Dr. Nadia Meyer, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nadia Meyer, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Med

Dr. Meyer works at MedPsych Integrated in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Medpsych Integrated Pllc
    7780 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 582-7272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Alcohol Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal
Psychiatric Medication Therapy

Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2020
    Love, love, love this office. The staff is caring and attentive. They also go out of their way to make sure you understand what they are trying to inform you about as well. My appointments are always on time and I never have to wait. And the best part is that their organized. I never had to wait for paperwork! Highly recommend!
    — Jan 26, 2020
    About Dr. Nadia Meyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972795037
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadia Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

